Air Malta said Thursday it had deployed additional staff to handle requests for refunds, rebooking or vouchers after some 5,000 flights were cancelled owing to the Covid-19 crisis. The cancellations affected the travel plans of over half a million passengers.

"To date, the airline has received over 40,000 requests for refund, rebooking or applications for one of the voucher options offered to its customers. As time passes and the (post-Covid flights) network takes shape, many new requests are expected," it said.

"Air Malta understands the concerns of the customers with delays in getting replies, however, unfortunately, it’s difficult to reply in a timely manner. For transparency and to set the right expectations, the airline has, however, committed to clear the backlog of requests by the end of October."

It said it was reiterating its promise to honour all requested refunds and process any of the three voucher options selected by customers that can be used

on future flights.

The airline thanked its customers for their patience, understanding and

continuous support during these difficult times.

It said it hopes that the new flight schedule commencing on July 1 would offer

more people the opportunity to fly.