Air Malta is resuming flights to London Gatwick and Madrid as part of its summer schedule.

In a statement on Wednesday, the airline said the schedule features 125 weekly return direct services to 18 key European airports in 10 countries.

After an absence of over a year, the airline will resume a daily service to London Gatwick and with a three times a week service to Madrid.

London Heathrow will be the most served route with 15 weekly scheduled flights, followed by Munich (12), Rome (10), and Paris with nine weekly frequencies on Orly and seven weekly frequencies to/from Charles De Gaulle airport.

Amsterdam, whilst having a daily service, will see this increasing to eight services per week during July - October.

“We are effectively doubling our operational capacity over this past winter. It is a strong commitment by Air Malta towards the travelling public and the industry, both for inbound tourism and outgoing local Maltese community said Air Malta executive chairman David G Curmi.

“We will also continue to work closely with our partner airlines driving connectivity over our European hub airports through code-share agreements with airBaltic, Air France, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Czech Airlines, Emirates, ITA, KLM, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Turkish Airlines” he added.

Roy Kinnear, Air Malta’s chief commercial officer said markets have already started showing signs of recovery with increased booking activity registered over recent weeks.

The schedule sees Air Malta operating direct flights to Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, Geneva, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Rome Fiumicino, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Madrid, Milan Linate, Munich, Lyon, Prague, Vienna, and Zurich.