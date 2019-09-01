Air Malta has begun a twice-weekly service to Cairo after a 12-year absence from the Egyptian capital.

The national airline will operate flights from Malta every Thursday and Sunday, with the first flight having departed on September 1. The service, announced last May, will continue through the winter.

The frequency is planned to increase to three flights a week next summer. Fares on this route start from €71.

Air Malta CEO Clifford Chetcuti said Egypt would be the third North African country, after the reintroduction of similar services to Tunis and Morocco, and 42nd destination in the airline's route network.

"In our first year of operations we are planning to carry 25,000 passengers," Mr Chetcuti said. "Flight timings have been specifically planned to offer our customers in Egypt and in Europe connecting possibilities in Malta onto other Air Malta flights from and to several European airports."

Air Malta’s Chairman Dr Charles Mangion said the first flight had had 300 return passengers were booked and that three-quarters were connecting to other destinations.

“Egypt is opening up again for tourism, foreign investment and trade and Air Malta’s new direct services are intended to boost tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries,” Dr Mangion said.

Tourism minister Dr Konrad Mizzi added: “The opening of this new route is an important step in Air Malta's Mediterranean strategy. Air Malta is being transformed into a regional carrier which directly supports the development of Malta as a centre for trade, business and travel.”