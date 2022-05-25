Air Malta has reestablished flights to Madrid after a 10-year-absence with the launch of a thrice-weekly route.

The flights, which started in April, are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The route was re-launched at the Palace of Santoña, home of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Madrid in an event organised in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority, the Maltese Ambassador in Spain, and the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Madrid.

The event was attended by more than 70 Spanish entrepreneurs, travel agents and travel trade press.