Air Malta has achieved top ratings in safety and COVID-19 protection compliance standards by Airline Ratings, a one-stop airline safety and product rating review website. However, it only obtained three of the seven stars when it came to product rating.

For the COVID-19 standard ratings, the website reviewed aspects related to the airline’s website information and instructions, social distancing on boarding, flight attendants’ personal protection equipment, compulsory face masks onboard, modified meal services, passenger sanitiser kits and deep cleaning of aircraft.

To establish the product rating, the website considered seat pitch, in-flight entertainment, website information, beds, meals, blankets and pillows as well as the experience of editors to evaluate airlines based on personal experience.

Air Malta’s chairman Charles Mangion praised the achievement and said the airline has been at the forefront in implementing measures to ensure passenger protection during these testing times.

Air Malta has joined other major European aviation operators in a commitment to the “Aviation Industry Charter for COVID-19” put forward by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

It said it has implemented measures addressing the entire journey from the passenger’s perspective, at the departure airport, on board of the aircraft and at arrival. These are devised to ensure the protection of its customers and crews against transmission of the COVID-19 virus.