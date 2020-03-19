Air Malta has set up a “lifeline schedule” to facilitate outbound travel for stranded individuals to their home countries and ensure essential connectivity for critical medical cases apart from medical equipment and medicines to the islands.

In a statement on Thursday, it said that as from March 23, it will introduce a new schedule operating to London, Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, and Vienna.

The schedule can be changed subject to demand.

Selected flights from the outbound only schedule will be available for individuals to book online on www.airmalta.com or through all travel agents and their systems.

All flights will be operated on a point to point basis and will be available for customers who can prove that they are travelling back to their home country in the Schengen area either by producing a valid passport or residents’ card.

During this period no on-line check-in will be offered to be able to control the validity of the passengers. Passengers are asked to present themselves two and a half hours before the flight’s departure time.