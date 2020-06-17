Air Malta will commence its summer schedule on July 1, connecting Malta to 22 destinations within Europe, the airline said.

It said flights to Rome, Lyon and Marseille will now join the previously announced flights to Catania, Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Vienna, Zurich, Geneva, and Prague.

As from July 15, it will also start operations to Amsterdam, Brussels, Milan, London Heathrow, Lisbon, Madrid, Palermo, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Orly.

August will see Air Malta restarting flights to and from Manchester.

A ‘new’ city destination on the list is Madrid. After a break of over 10 years of not operating to the Spanish capital, Air Malta will restart scheduled services to the city on July 18.

The announced operations to Luxembourg will now be transferred to Brussels except for the planned flights to Luxembourg on July 4 and 11, which will be operated as scheduled.

Customers whose booked flights will be cancelled by the airline and wish to travel on Air Malta’s next available flight can get in touch on tel: 2599 1230.