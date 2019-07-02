Air Malta has instituted court action against the pilots' union, claiming that industrial action early this summer was illegal and demanding payment of damages.

The action was filed against ALPA the Airline Pilots Association and the members of its executive committee.

The civil court in July had upheld a request by the airline to stop the industrial action, which had delayed several flights by half an hour for two days.

The pilots had launched their industrial action over an alleged dispute about the collective agreement and unfounded threats of disciplinary measures against some of the union members

But the government, as the main shareholder, had countered that the pilots were simply seeking a guarantee of a €700,000 golden handshake for early retirement even if the airline folded.

In its court action on Monday, Air Malta said it knew “for a fact” that the reason behind ALPA’s industrial action was to obtain pay guarantees from the government as shareholder in Air Malta.

The airline company said that during talks with the pilots' association about the collective agreement it had “always sought a sensible compromise.” When the talks were practically completed, the association demanded financial guarantees from the government.

When that request was refused, industrial action was taken.

Air Malta insisted that this was not an industrial dispute as defined by law. Consequently, the union had abused its right to take industrial action.

The airline, therefore, requested the court to stop the association from violating the company’s rights, to declare July’s industrial action as illegal and in violation of the collective agreement and to liquidate damages.

Lawyers Ron Galea Cavallazzi and Edward Mizzi signed the application.