Air Malta will start operating its winter flight schedule on October 31, with 67 return direct weekly scheduled flights to 15 major European airports.

London and Paris will be served with an average of nine weekly flights each, with services to London’s Heathrow Airport, Paris Charles De Gaulle and Paris Orly, while Munich, Rome, Vienna, Zurich and Catania will each be served an average of six times a week.

Air Malta will be operating direct flights to: Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Paris Orly, Rome Fiumicino, London Heathrow, Milan Linate, Lyon, Munich, Vienna, and Zurich.

The airline will continue code-share agreements with Aeroflot, airBaltic, Air France, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Czech Airlines, Emirates, Etihad, KLM, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways, Swiss International Air Lines and Turkish Airlines.

Roy Kinnear, Air Malta’s chief commercial officer said the airline’s aim this winter is to present a schedule that secures services to major European cities and key European airports while gradually building passenger and cargo capacity for summer 2022.

“With this winter schedule, we are aiming to offer almost half a million seats on the market. While this is still not a winter schedule fully back to pre-COVID-19 levels, we are hoping to see markets continue to recover and build travel confidence before summer 2022 operation, which we envisage to be significantly larger in operation,” he said.