Eligible voters who live abroad are being offered a €90 Air Malta return fare to come to Malta to vote in the general election.

The Electoral Commission said Air Malta will be making available return air tickets on its regular scheduled services at a charge of €90, inclusive of taxes and other charges. That is the same cost as the 2017 elections.

Reservations may be made at the Air Malta call centre on (+356) 2141 8118. The centre will be open daily Monday to Sunday, from 8am to 9pm from Thursday.

Travel to Malta is possible from March 16 to 26 and return travel from March 26 to March 30 (both days included). Those who opt for early voting on March 19 can travel to Malta from March 16 till March 18 to be able to apply at the Electoral Office, Naxxar Counting Complex, by March 18 at 12pm at the latest. They may then fly back between March 19 and March 30.

The electoral commission said these travel arrangements are available for eligible voters, including those married to foreigners, studying, working, or undergoing medical treatment abroad and their dependents.