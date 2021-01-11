Air Malta has announced an updated ‘lifeline schedule’ to maintain vital links for essential travel, cargo and mail despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Air Malta will be operating 19 weekly return flights to eight destinations: Amsterdam, Brussels, Catania, Frankfurt, London Heathrow, Paris Charles De Gaulle, Rome and Zurich.

The new schedule will commence on Wednesday, January 27 as follows.

The schedule will apply until the end of February, but Air Malta said it will consider changes in line with developments.

