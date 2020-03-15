Air Malta is organising a repatriation flight on Monday to transport critical medical supplies and repatriate passengers from Rome to Malta.

Maltese Nationals and residents affected from this travel ban and who are currently outside Malta need to contact this number: +356 22042200, email on sitcen.mfea@gov.mt or contact the Maltese Embassy in Rome to confirm their travel arrangements.

KM612 will depart Malta for Rome Fiumicino airport at 7.55am. KM613 will depart from Rome to Malta at 10.10am.

Air Malta said it would be keeping its customers updated through its website www.airmalta.com and social media channels including www.facebook.com/AirMalta/.