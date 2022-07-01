Air Malta has transferred six flights scheduled to Amsterdam's Schiphol airport to Rotterdam because of the situation affecting ground service capabilities at the Dutch airport, the airline said on Friday.

Rotterdam Airport is the closest airport to Amsterdam.

The requirement to cancel flights and reduce seat capacity in Amsterdam in July has been enforced on all airlines by the Netherlands slot coordinator.

Air Malta's decision to operate to Rotterdam instead was taken to reduce passenger inconvenience and disruptions as much as possible, it said.

The affected Air Malta flights are KM386/387 operating on Mondays and Wednesdays afternoon from July 11 to 27.

Air Malta customers who booked directly with the airline to travel to and from Amsterdam on July 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 are currently being notified of the change by e-mail.

Customers who booked through travel agents or tour operators may contact their travel agent for further details.

The replacement Rotterdam services will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays.

On Mondays, the flight will leave Malta at 12.40pm, arriving in Rotterdam at 3.50pm and leaving Rotterdam at 4.50pm, arriving in Malta at 7.50pm.

On Wednesdays, the flight will leave Malta at 3.25pm, arriving in Rotterdam at 6.35pm and leave Rotterdam at 7.40pm, arriving in Malta at 10.40pm.

Air Malta apologised for the disruptions caused by circumstances beyond its control, and which have been forced onto airlines operating from Schiphol Airport.