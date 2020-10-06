Air Malta said on Tuesday that it is waiving rebooking fees for all flight tickets issued until December 31 and reducing its name change fee to €5.

Through this promotion, someone who has booked a flight and decides to change the booking for any reason, will not have to pay the usual fees, a spokesman explained.

Air Malta’s chief commercial officer Paul Sies said the promotion was intended to help give passengers peace of mind.

“At this time, we believe that flexibility is essential and with these changes we hope to continue boosting public confidence in air travel and make it easier for our customers to change flights if they need to,” he said.

The rebooking fee is also being waived on bookings made before Tuesday. Changes can be done free of charge until December 31, while travel can be completed by December 31, 2021.

Other ticket terms and conditions will remain unchanged. Any difference in fares will be collected.

Changes can be done through Air Malta’s call centre, sales office or travel agents. Flights booked through Air Malta's website can be amended online.