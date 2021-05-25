Air Malta has joined the international aviation community and its aircraft will avoid flying over Belarus after a journalist was arrested on a diverted flight to Minsk last Sunday.

An Air Malta spokesperson confirmed the move following the decision taken by EU leaders yesterday.

“Air Malta joins the aviation community headed by the International Air Transport Association, that condemned any interference or requirement for landing of civil aviation operations that is inconsistent with the rules of international law," the spokesperson said.

He confirmed that the procedure will be followed if, and when flights to Moscow will resume.

On April 30, Air Malta announced its planned summer schedule, with its intention to fly again to Moscow in July, however to date, no such decision has been taken by the authorities of both countries.

Air Malta has no direct flights to Belarus.

On Sunday, Belarus forced an Athens-to-Vilnius Ryanair flight carrying a journalist and opposition activist to disembark, after claiming a bomb threat.

After the plane was checked and passengers disembarked, journalist Roman Protasevich and his partner were arrested.