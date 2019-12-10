Air Malta has agreed to withdraw an injunction it has against Alpa, the pilot’s union, for talks to continue.

Air Malta was seeking damages from the pilots' union for industrial action taken in July. Alpa was arguing this was an attack on freedom of association.

The airline said in a statement on Tuesday that as a further sign of goodwill and to promote the spirit of good intent, it also agreed, without prejudice, to bear the court expenses related to the case in question.

Both parties plan to recommence talks on December 16 to agree on all pending matters, ensuring industrial peace for the wellbeing of all company employees.

This would guarantee further growth and prosperity to Air Malta and its employees, Air Malta said.