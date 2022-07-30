A pre-electoral promise made to Air Malta workers by the government is proving impossible to keep, ADPD noted on Saturday as it decried the "cynical ploy".

“We have now become used to governments paying lip service to the principles of good governance, but then unashamedly practicing vote buying, reneging on their impossible promises once the election is over,” ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.

He was referring to reports that a promise to transfer hundreds of Air Malta workers to other public sector jobs at equal pay appears to be crumbling.

Air Malta is drastically downsizing its workforce in an attempt to remain solvent. When announcing that plan for the state-owned airline in January, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had said that all impacted workers would be transferred to other public sector roles with no change in pay or conditions.

Almost 70 per cent of the company’s workers applied for a transfer within six weeks of the minister’s announcement. But many workers have yet to be given adequate alternative employment.

Earlier this week, the PN claimed that workers were being “bullied” into accepting sub-par alternatives, with “take-it-or-leave-it” offers presented to them.

The Shift has reported that workers have been offered golden handshake deals, rather than jobs at the same pay, and claimed that Caruana threatened to shut down Air Malta if they do not comply.

ADPD said that the saga was evidence of a “cynical political ploy”, with the minister promising workers one thing before the election and another now that the election is over.

“We are saddened to see Air Malta workers being used, yet again, as a political football,” Cacopardo said.

ADPD Secretary general Ralph Cassar said Labour and the PN “have milked Air Malta dry” over the years, using the airline to hand out jobs and secure votes.

“We are all victims of these shameful PLPN practices, because our public funds and taxes have been used to buy votes through the Air Malta ‘cow’,” Attard said.

Carmel Cacopardo concluded by insisting that “political clientelism is a direct consequence of a parliament totally dominated by two parties. They have consistently joined forces to resist electoral reform because they know that a pluralist parliament will mean an end to their nepotistic and clientelist politics.”