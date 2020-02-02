The recently published Eurobarometer Survey probes citizens’ awareness of their rights as passengers when they travel by air, rail, ship or coach.

The EU’s set of passenger rights safeguard European passengers against discrimination and provide them with the right to accurate, timely and accessible information, and when required, to immediate and proportionate assistance.

The survey, carried out during the first quarter of 2019, revealed that 49 per cent of respondents who travelled by air in the previous 12 months were aware of their air passenger rights. Among the respondents who travelled by air, 15 per cent reported experiencing a delay of two hours or more, six per cent reported an arrival delay of three hours or more and another six per cent reported a flight cancellation.

With regard to delayed flights, air passengers should be aware that when a flight is delayed for two hours or more, depending on the length of the delay, airlines must provide their passengers with free meals and refreshments. If the wait includes an overnight stay because the flight is postponed to the following day, the airline is obliged to provide its passengers with hotel accom­modation and transport between the airport and the place of accommodation.

In case of flights delayed for more than five hours, airlines are obliged to offer their passengers a choice between cancellation, and hence reimbursement of the booked flight, or re-routing under comparable transport conditions to their destination at the earliest opportunity. Re-routing can also be offered at a later date, and subject to availability.

Air passengers are also entitled to claim financial compensation when, due to a delay, they arrive at their destination three hours after the originally scheduled arrival time. This compensation also applies if, due to a delay of the first flight, passengers miss a connecting flight and arrive at their destination with a delay of more than three hours. However, monetary compensation does not apply when air passengers are offered re-routing that takes them to their destination less than two hours after the scheduled time of arrival.

Airlines are also obliged to give compensation when flights are cancelled unless they informed their passengers about the cancellation at least 14 days before the date of departure. The amount of financial compensation varies from €250 to €600, depending on the length of the flight and time passengers arrive at their destination.

For instance, if the delayed or cancelled flight is 1,500 kilometres or less, the compensation passengers are entitled to would be €250. A €400 compensation applies to flights that are more than 1,500km within the EU and all other flights between 1,500km and 3,500km. The maximum amount of €600 applies to flights that are longer than 3,500km. The financial compensation is reduced in half if the airline provides re-routing through which air passengers arrive at their destination within a specific time-limit.

To be eligible for compensation, air passengers must check-in at the time stipulated on the flight ticket and respect the boarding time. When a flight is missed because of a late check-in or boarding, financial compensation does not apply.

Delays or cancellations caused by extraordinary circumstances that could not be avoided by the airline are exempted from financial compensation. However, in such circumstances, airlines are still obliged to provide their passengers with care and assistance including food, drinks and accommodation where appropriate.

These obligations apply to all airlines that depart from an EU member state and also to flights from outside the EU to an EU member state on an EU licensed airline.

When airlines fail to provide the remedial action or financial compensation as stipulated by EU rules, air passengers are first advised to file a formal complaint with the airline using the EU-wide air passenger rights complaint form.

If their request is not met by the airline, then they may lodge a complaint with the enforcement body where the incident took place. If the delay or cancellation occurred in Malta or in a country outside the EU on a flight to Malta, then air passengers may seek the assistance of the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

For more information on air passenger rights, send an e-mail to airpassengerrights.mccaa@mccaa.org.mt.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, Office for Consumer Affairs, Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt