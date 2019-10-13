Q: A few days ago, my connected flight was delayed by over 20 hours. Initially, we boarded the plane an hour late and were informed that due to mechanical issues we would be leaving a bit late. The airline then announced that the delay would be of a few hours because of a bird strike. Finally, we were told that the delay would exceed 20 hours. Since I was travelling on a business trip and could not wait for so long, I had no other option but to book an alternative flight with another airline.

I have e-mailed the airline to claim compensation for the long delay and for the alternative flights which I had to book. However, the airline has denied my claim for compensation, as it is arguing that the delay of the flight was caused by extraordinary circumstances outside the airline’s control.

I would like to know if this is really the case and if not what my legal rights are?

A: When flights are delayed for five hours or longer, the airline is obliged to give its passengers the option of cancelling the flight booking and hence issue them with a full refund of the unused ticket. The airline may also offer its passengers the option of an alternative flight to their destination. However, if the alternative flight does not meet the passengers’ needs, the latter may still choose not to travel and ask for a refund.

Hence, in your case, when the airline informed you that the delay would exceed five hours, you should have been given the option not to use your flight ticket and be refunded the money paid. Since you did not use your flight tickets but opted to find an alternative flight, you may now request a refund of the tickets which you didn’t use.

With regards to financial compensation for the delay, since the airline has already rejected your claim, you can send your complaint to airpassengerrights.mccaa@mccaa.org.mt so that the MCCAA can confirm whether the flight delay was really due to an extraordinary circumstance. If it wasn’t, then you are entitled to a financial compensation that can vary from €250 to €600, depending on the distance from the airport where you were denied boarding and your destination.