Air pollution and its negative impact on quality of life are clearly not a priority for the government, Alternattiva Demokratika argued on Saturday.

It said that the government’s failure to submit a national air pollution plan to the EU was evidence that the government had little appetite to tackle the subject.

The European Commission on Friday said that it was initiating infringement proceedings against Malta and two other member states for their failure to produce an air pollution control plan.

While a draft plan was compiled and put out for public consultation last year, it has yet to be finalised.

More than 500 people are estimated to die every year due to diseases caused by air pollution, and EU statistics show that people in Malta are the most likely to report being exposed to air pollution.

Speaking at a press conference in Birzebbuġa, AD secretary general Ralph Cassar said that the draft plan the government had put together was “weak” and included no effective measures to reduce toxic gas emissions.

The draft plan proposed cutting air emissions to 4.5 kilotonnes from the existing 4.9 kilotonnes – more than double the 2 kilotonne limit.

“How does government expect to be taken seriously when it proposes maintaining emissions at more than double the limits?” Mr Cassar asked.

AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that the party had long been talking about air pollution concerns.

"We want to see a drastic reduction in car dependency. We want zero-emission, massive pedestrianisation, space on roads reserved for public transport and a bus rapid transit system. We want bicycle superhighways connecting localities in Malta and Gozo,” he said.

Emissions from ships also needed to be tackled and plans to introduce shore-to-ship electricity supply in the Grand Harbour should also be made for the Freeport, he added.