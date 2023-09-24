The Malta Air Show's flying display was cancelled on Sunday afternoon because of weather conditions.

The decision was taken at the last minute, disappointing hundreds of people who lined the Qawra shoreline where it was due to be held. Many had waited for hours.

An AFM rescue helicopter hovered over the area, apparently testing conditions, before the show was called off.

The display was to have featured the Red Arrows aerobatic team as top billing.

An AFM helicopter gave its own rescue display before the show was called off. (Chris Sant Fournier)

The organisers in a brief Facebook statement said the display had been cancelled for safety reasons 'due to adverse weather and sea conditions'.

The display was held on Saturday but wind gusts have since become stronger, creating a danger, particularly for aircraft flying in close formation. The choppy sea would also have made rescue more difficult had there been an accident.