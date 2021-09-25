Crowds were treated to spectacular aerial displays as the latest edition of the Malta International Air Show began on Saturday afternoon, with aeroplanes from various countries taking to the skies above the island.

The air show, first held in 1993, is taking place on Saturday and Sunday with flying displays happening around Qawra from 3pm and static displays happening at the new SR Technics Hangar between 9am and 2pm.

Participants include the Belgian Air Force, French Air Force, German Air Force, Italian Air Force, Guardia di Finanza and Navy, the Swiss Air Force and the Royal Air Force with the ever-popular Red Arrows, as well as the Armed Forces of Malta.

French Air Force Rafale. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.

Crowds gather for a flying display. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier.