Air conditioning on public transport buses has been turned back on, following instructions from the authorities.

Air conditioning was being kept switched off as part of measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Malta Public Transport has taken a series of measures to ensure maximum safety, including refitting the air conditioning systems with upgraded inflow particulate filters, which will continue to undergo regular cleansing.

Additionally, the air ducts of air conditioners on every bus are being specially fumigated every night at the end of each shift.

Circulating air on the bus is being changed a minimum of eight times per hour during regular operation for the safety of everyone onboard.

Internal air filtering purifies re-circulating air while external systems provide fresh air intake. Windows and hatches are being kept closed throughout journeys to maintain the right functioning of air conditioning.

Malta Public Transport reminded passengers to wear face masks at all times while on the bus.