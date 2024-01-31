Air traffic controllers declared a full emergency on Wednesday evening after an aeroplane with three people on board had to return to Malta following a technical fault.

The aircraft landed safely after half an hour in the air.

Times of Malta understands that the plane developed a hydraulic fault, which can affect an aircraft's landing gear.

The plane, which seems to belong to the Swedish Coast Guard, took off at 6.25pm and was heading for Stockholm but was forced to return soon after it took off. It landed safely, approaching the runway from Marsaxlokk and 6.57pm.

Firefighters were on stand-by and followed the aircraft after it landed. As the plane taxied away from the runway, a fire engine drove alongside it.

"We would like to thank all first responders and emergency teams who arrived on site immediately for precautionary emergency support," Malta International Airport said in a statement.