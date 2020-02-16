Airlines are passing through turbulent times. Record numbers of passengers are being beaten thanks to the low-cost offerings around the globe. At the same time we see companies like Thomas Cook, Air Berlin, and Air Italy going bankrupt. Most traditional airlines are becoming larger and all are setting up a low-cost branch to compete with Ryanair and EasyJet.

Cost-cutting has become the primary objective of most airlines to the detriment of the comfort of the passenger. In this battle to reduce costs, alliances are not proving sufficient and the industry has started facing a period of consolidation, like the recent purchase of Air Europa by Iberia.

At the same time the industry has started facing a growing environmental conscience with the mayor of Barcelona recently suggesting that flights less than 1,000 kilometres should be banned from the city of Barcelona or the example given by Greta Thunberg in crossing the Atlantic in a catamaran.

The year 2009 was the worst year for world aviation since World War II with airlines making losses of $11,000 million. Since then the sector has witnessed a spectacular rise with an increased number of passengers and profits fuelled by the low-cost business model.

Flying has evolved from being a luxury for the affluent to a commodity used by all social classes. Airlines carried 4,500 million passengers in 2019, double the amount they flew in 2009. Every year the low-cost airlines gain ground at the cost of the traditional airlines. The available seat kilometres (ASK) offered by low-cost airlines increased by 13.4 per cent which is nearly double the 6.9 per cent increase by all the airlines. Low-cost airlines in 2019 accounted for 21 per cent of the global airline capacity, an increase of 11 per cent with respect to 2004.

One can travel to some European destinations for €9.90 with Ryanair and a London-New York flight with Norwegian costs €129.90. If one travels with a suitcase or wants a meal one has to add more than €30 for each extra service. It is not surprising that all these extra or supplementary services like choice of seat, suitcase, sale on board, priority boarding and so on account for 30 per cent of Ryanair’s revenues.

The statistics show that the low-cost model is as strong as ever. Four out of the 10 major European airlines are low-cost with Ryanair topping the list and Easyjet placing fourth. The low-cost model aims at providing the passenger with a choice of services, paying only for the services needed.

IATA estimates that the airline industry made a profit of $25.9 million an annual increase of 3.1 per cent. Some 23,000 cities around the world are connected with direct flights, more than double the number of cities in 1998.

Airlines are concerned that governments will introduce heavy eco taxation on airlines

Despite all these positive numbers, grey clouds are appearing on the horizon. Some of these positive results could be threatened with an economic slowdown, trade wars, political instability in countries like Iran, and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. Two additional problems have surfaced in the last few weeks which are mainly the issues surrounding the Boeing 737 MAX and the outbreak of the coronavirus. The coronavirus has compelled airlines like Iberia, British Airways, Lufthansa, Finnair, American Airlines and KLM to suspend or reduce flights to and from China.

The airline industry has always learnt to live and survive such crises including virus outbreaks, volatile fuel prices and political instability in certain regions. What seems to be certain is the consolidation that will take place in the airline industry. A large company like Air Europa, with a network in Europe and Latin America, got absorbed by Iberia.

Out of the 154 airlines set up between 2000 and 2016, 107 have already disappeared. The Danish Primera Air and the Cypriot Cobalt Air shut down in 2018 after nine and two years in operation respectively. WOW Air, set up in 2011, went bankrupt in 2019. Charter airlines like Monarch followed a similar fate.

In 2019 Germania, Thomas Cook, Adria Airways, Aigle Azur and XL Airways stopped flying. Outside Europe, Jet Airways of India and the Brazilian Avianca stopped flying.

Unfortunately, the bankruptcy of airlines is one of the common characteristics of this sector independently of the business model. Competition in this sector is enormous with the passenger benefitting as airfares decrease.

In Europe we have five groups of airlines: Air France-KLM, IAG (British Airways, Iberia, Vueling and recent takeover of Air Europa), Lufthansa, Easyjet and Ryanair. Despite this consolidation, Europe lags behind the US where the top five airlines have an 86 per cent market share.

Ryanair predicts that in the coming four years the European airline sector will be dominated by six groups: Ryanair, IAG, Lufthansa Group, Air France-KLM, Easyjet and Wizzair. Ryanair will be the largest of all these thanks to the unit cost and lowest fares compared to the others.

The latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts predict further consolidation due to more bankruptcies and their slots being taken up by the larger groups like Ryanair and IAG.

A great challenge facing airlines is the environmental impact. Social movements like Flygskam (shame to fly) are gaining some momentum and sympathy with environmentalists. A recent campaign – Stay on the Ground – is trying to push the message across that flying one kilometre emits twice what a motor vehicle on the ground emits. Every Frenchmen emits five tons of carbon dioxide every year in heating, ground transport etc. which is equivalent to two Paris to New York flights.

IATA states that airlines only account for two per cent of global carbon emissions and carbon emissions per passenger have decreased by 50 per cent since 1990. IATA has taken this concern seriously and hopes to invest $40,000 million to finance projects to reduce carbon emissions. KLM are in the process of developing electric or hybrid aircraft.

Airlines are concerned that governments will ride on this environmentalist wave and introduce heavy eco taxation on airlines.

The Airlines for Europe (A4E) says that in Europe alone the airlines pay €5,000 million in eco-taxes while the governments do not invest a single cent in a more sustainable aviation industry. Apart from the mayor of Barcelona, who wants to eliminate the Barcelona-Madrid flights, we find the German Green party wanting to prohibit its citizens from flying more than three times a year. Many experts in the airline industry are of the opinion that these restrictive measures and new additional eco-taxes will not solve anything but will have a negative impact on the economy and on the mobility of citizens.

Airline industry experts believe that the advantages that over the years the connectivity of cities and the subsequent economic benefits created cannot be dampened with restrictive measures or taxation but have to be boosted with increasing investment in new innovative technologies like alternative combustion technology or hybrid/electric aircraft.

Philip Micallef is former CEO of Air Malta.