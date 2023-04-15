An AirMalta flight was delayed early on Saturday when a passenger attempted to fly with a bird.

Flight KM586 to Madrid was delayed by around 90 minutes, with some voicing concern they might miss connecting flights.

Photos sent to Times of Malta show security and police officers aboard the plane urging the passenger to alight after the captain refused to fly with the bird in the cabin.

The passenger eventually left the aircraft, and the flight, scheduled for 6.55am, left just before 8.30am.

When contacted, an AirMalta spokesperson said the airline makes it very clear, in its carrying conditions, that no birds are allowed in cabin.

Only small cats and dogs are allowed in the cabin, and only if they fit in their carrier under the seat in front of the passengers and without blocking passage to the main aisle of the airplane.

The spokesperson added that AirMalta sticks to this policy and has never issued any permit for birds in cabin.