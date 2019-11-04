Malta International Airport and the Malta Freeport have both backed plans to redevelop a key junction in Gudja that could ease traffic flows in the area.



In separate statements issued within minutes of each other, MIA and the Freeport both welcomed the Kirkop Tunnels project announced by roads agency Infrastructure Malta on Saturday.



The plans would see the agency build a flyover, two new tunnels and redesign the existing roundabout at the Gudja junction.



Cultural activists have already given notice that archaeologically important catacombs lie beneath the roundabout in question and asked what would happen to them if Infrastructure Malta’s plans were given the go-ahead.



The plans have however been welcomed with open arms by the airport and Freeport.



“Malta Freeport and Malta International Airport are two strategic pillars of the Maltese economy and improving transport links to ensure they can be reached more easily is a significant step forward,” said Malta Freeport CEO Alex Montebello.



“Constructing two new tunnels and a flyover will significantly improve congestion and cut down on journey times which will have a positive impact on businesses and is expected to boost their operational efficiency and cost effectiveness.”



Malta International Airport also spoke positively about the plans, saying the project “falls in line with Malta International Airport’s persistent endeavours to ensure that airport guests are given the best first and last impressions of Malta.



“Malta International Airport, thus, looks forward to collaborating closely with the relevant stakeholders on the efficient implementation of this project, whilst aiming for a minimal impact on both road users and the surroundings during the implementation stages,” it said in a statement.