Malta International Airport has announced a six-year €250 million investment to improve the passenger experience at the terminal building and upgrade the airport's infrastructure.

CEO Alan Borg said works on extending the terminal building will begin shortly in order to better enable the airport to handle growing passenger numbers.

MIA expects to handle a record 7.8 million passengers this year.

The first phase of the project will see an expansion of the west side of the terminal, with a new floor dedicated to non-Schengen arrivals and more booths for passport control.

There will also be a more streamlined path to baggage claim for passengers arriving from Schengen countries. The baggage claim area will feature more belts.

An impression of the Malta Airport terminal expansion project.

New luggage security scanners will be installed. Borg said that would mean not only enhanced security but passengers would no longer be required to take out their toiletries and electronics at the security check.

Works on the terminal are expected to be concluded by summer.

Works will also start on the building of a new 100,000 square metre apron which is expected to solve all aircraft parking problems for the foreseeable future. This part of the project is expected to be finished by 2025.

Borg said MIA is close to completing the resurfacing of the 'old' runway and has plans to then resurface the primary runway. Some 2,600 airport lighting fixtures across the airport will be replaced by LED alternatives by 2025.

The investment will also see the installation of a large new photovoltaic farm that will increase MIA’s clean energy generation capacity from 30% to 70% of total consumption.

MIA will also continue expanding its retail and property products through the eventual development of SkyParks 2 and Park East.

Works on a complete overhaul of the VIP lounge are also expected to begin soon and will be finished by the end of next year. There are also plans to enhance the La Vallette Lounge.

MIA CEO Alan Borg (second from right) explains the airport project to the prime minister and ministers Aaron Farrugia and Silvio Schembri.

The project was announced in the presence of Prime Minister Robert Abela who said that while Malta’s economic recovery has been successful following the pandemic, it was important for the country to continue to evolve and push boundaries to remain successful.

The government would always stand behind businesses that hold the same principles of its economic vision for the country, he added, praising MIA’s efforts to include sustainability in its projects.

“This is not just an expansion to better handle the number of travellers the airport can process, the project will also lead to a quantum leap in quality, with the airport able to offer a premium experience to all travellers,” he said.

“It also gives due priority to our nation’s goal of becoming climate-neutral. The new photovoltaic farm will more than double the airport’s clean energy generation, while the overhaul of HVAC systems will reduce its consumption of energy significantly.” All must push for growth that focuses on adding value and enhances quality of life, he said.