The airport is expecting peaks of up to 1,100 simultaneously arriving passengers this weekend and has asked for the public’s cooperation as COVID-19 restrictions have led to long queues and delays.

The Luqa airport has been plagued by long queues of arriving passengers ever since new protocols were introduced for travel.

Footage shared with Times of Malta showed long queues of people waiting to have their COVID-19 documents checked on arrival. Tourism Minister Clayon Bartolo pledged earlier this week to resolve the problem "in the coming hours".

In a statement on Friday, Malta International Airport said that for the arrivals process to be efficient, passengers should have their documents ready for verification.

Arriving passengers must complete a digital passenger locator form, which can be filled in online ahead of time.

All sections of the form must be filled in correctly, particularly passengers' permanent address in their country of residence and their temporary address during their stay in Malta, as well as the flight details.



This form must be presented together with a negative result of a COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test taken no later than 72 hours before arriving in Malta or a valid vaccination certificate.

The vaccination certificates being accepted by the Malta Superintendence of Public Health are listed below.



* Malta Vaccine Certificate

* United Kingdom NHS COVID Pass (digital app version or paper certificate)

* EU Digital COVID Certificate



These certificates, the airport said, are only accepted if they indicate that vaccination has been received in full and if at least 14 days have passed from the administration of the last dose.

Passengers are also reminded that the Malta Superintendence of Public Health is currently not accepting the EU Digital COVID Recovery Certificate as a valid entry document.



Departing passengers, on the other hand, may view the travel requirements of their destination country online. Outbound passengers are reminded to call at the terminal check-in counters for their health documents to be checked prior to departure, irrespective of whether they would have already checked in online or not.