Updated - Airport reopened.

Malta airport was briefly closed on Thursday afternoon after a light aircraft had a mishap on the main runway.

MIA said the accident happened at 2.30pm. Fire-fighters were deployed, but the pilot, who was the only person on board, was unhurt.

MIA said its personnel and all involved are working to ensure that the airport is reopened imminently. It is understood that a flight from Amsterdam diverted to Catania. Flights from Riga, Tallin and Lyon, were briefly delayed but were able to land after 3.20pm when the airport reopened. The Amsterdam flight is expected in Malta at 4.45pm.

An investigation into what caused the accident is underway. No further details were immediately available.