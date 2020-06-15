Malta International Airport is putting in place a set of measures to safeguard the wellbeing of travellers and airport employees ahead of the partial lifting of the travel ban on July 1.

The measures include social distancing and contactless processes, hygiene practices and a dedicated Airport Care Team.

The airport has also restructured passenger journeys for incoming and outgoing travellers in the terminal to limit the unnecessary crossing of paths of travelling and non-travelling guests.

“The measures we are announcing today will undoubtedly change the airport experience as we once knew it, but we also hope that they help boost customer confidence and afford some peace of mind to those who choose to take to the skies when we re-open our doors in a couple of weeks’ time,” said CEO Alan Borg.

The company will also be investing in technologies to facilitate contactless interactions at check-in and the real-time monitoring of queues and agglomerations in order to ensure that safe distances are maintained.

While interaction between passengers and front-line staff is envisaged to be kept to a minimum, a specially trained, roaming Airport Care Team will assist travellers whilst ensuring that health and safety guidelines, including social distancing and hygiene monitoring, are being observed.

