The Malta International Airport has further strengthened its rescue and fire-fighting capabilities with the arrival of the Rosenbauer Panther 8x8 fire truck from Austria.

The procurement of this low-emission rescue and fire-fighting vehicle, which is used at major international airports, forms part of Malta International Airport’s fleet modernisation programme entailing an investment of around €2.9 million.

As part of this investment, two Panther six-wheel-drive fire trucks are currently on order and expected to be added to Malta International Airport’s rescue and fire-fighting vehicle fleet in 2021.

The modern design and optimised features of the Panther fire trucks - including enhanced extinguishing power and inbuilt thermal imaging technology for low-visibility conditions - will enable the Rescue and Fire-Fighting team at Malta International Airport to respond faster and more efficiently to emergency situations occurring in different scenarios.

Malta International Airport has drawn up a training programme aimed at familiarising the Rescue and Fire-Fighting team with the functional features of the Panther trucks. One such feature is the 8X8’s high-reach extendable turret, which makes this vehicle ideal for high-precision response to emergencies at height.

Malta International Airport’s investment in these top-quality fire trucks supplied by one of the world’s leading providers of fire-fighting equipment further underscores the airport’s strong commitment to safety and security.