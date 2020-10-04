A total 5.6 kilograms of cannabis were seized by Customs from a passenger arriving from Spain at Malta Airport.
Customs said on Sunday the passenger, a woman, was selected for X-Ray screening after she raised suspicion.
Scan “irregularities” led to a search of the passenger and her belongings.
The “irregularities” turned out to be bags containing a green substance, which a narcotics fields test indicated to be cannabis.
The passenger was arrested by the Police Drug Squad. She is expected to be arraigned shortly.
