Airport passenger traffic in April predictably remained flat as the travel industry continued to suffer the consequences of COVID-19.

Malta International Airport said that just 39,392 passenger movements were recorded, a drop of 94% compared to the same month in 2019.

The top source markets were Italy, Germany, Turkey, France, and

Bulgaria, with the United Kingdom remaining in the bottom half of the top 10 market table as a travel ban between the two countries remained in place.

In April, Airports Council International Europe published results for the first quarter of the year, which showed that traffic across European airports represented by the organisation had declined by 81.7% compared to the same three-month period in 2019, before the pandemic broke out.

The organisation also published a downgraded traffic forecast for European airports, which showed that a full recovery to 2019 passenger volumes will be reached in 2025.