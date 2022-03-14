Passenger traffic at Malta Airport last month soared when compared to February 2021 but was still less than half what it was in February 2020, just before COVID-19 struck, the operator said on Monday.

Passenger traffic last month totalled 196,895, compared to 421,567 in February 2020. It was still seven times higher than in 2021, when tourism was at a standstill because of COVID-19.

Standing at a healthy 70.7 per cent, the seat load factor (SLF) for February was just 5.1 per cent lower than 2019 levels.

February saw the United Kingdom claim the top spot in Malta International Airport’s markets leaderboard having had the strongest growth rate over February 2021. Back then, stringent travel restrictions between the two countries had limited traffic from this market to just 841 passenger movements.

Italy, France, Poland and Germany made up the rest of the leaderboard, with a cumulative market share of 42.3 per cent

Airports Council International, of which Malta International Airport is a member, and the International Air Transport Association on Friday called for the removal of all remaining COVID-19 restrictions on intra-EU and Schengen area travel, including testing requirements, the need to present proof of vaccination and the need to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF).

“Our traffic results for February clearly show that two years into the World Health Organisation’s declaration of a pandemic, people are ready to travel again. At the same time, our industry is facing a spate of new uncertainties and challenges, such as rising oil prices which are likely to push up fares, which are stemming from the war in Ukraine. With the summer season now just weeks away, it is imperative that governments heed our industry’s appeal in relation to COVID-19 restrictions. The removal of travel restrictions would not only help boost consumer confidence, but also give industry stakeholders the confidence to invest in their businesses and be optimistic for the future at this very delicate time,” Malta International Airport CEO Alan Borg said.