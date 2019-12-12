More than €12,000 were raised at Malta International Airport’s auction of lost and found items.

Some 800 lost items are claimed and returned to their owners by MIA every year. Items that remain unclaimed eventually find new owners at the annual charity event, held for the past nine years.

More than 200 bidders took part in this year's auction.

There were 86 lots, which ranged from the usual belts and sunglasses, to more unlikely items including a toaster and a sewing machine.

Some of the highest-fetching items included a luxury watch that was sold for €700, a drone that was sold for €300, and several pieces of mystery luggage that were packed with gifts.

The total amount raised will be donated to Hospice Malta.

The Richmond Foundation, the Sovereign Order of Malta, Inspire and Dar tal-Providenza were some of the organisations that benefited from past editions.