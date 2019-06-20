Malta International Airport has re-opened the ring road leading to the main terminal building as works on a planned multi-storey car park gather steam.

In March, the airport had temporarily re-directed the course of the established route to allow for excavation works in preparation for the construction of an underground link.

The company said on Monday that the link would be part of a passageway establishing a connection between the company’s multi-storey car park, which is still under construction, and the terminal building, further enhancing the passenger journey.

"Having completed the bulk of civil works in relation to the underground link, Malta Airport will now kick-start the final stage of the construction process of this tunnel, which forms part of the company’s €20 million investment in a new multi-storey car park. Works on this project were set into motion in the last quarter of 2018," the company said.

"The company has, in fact, also made headway with the construction of the car park itself, with the targeted completion date set for summer 2020.

"The multi-storey building will introduce 1,300 covered parking spaces on the airport campus as well as provide car rental companies with a centralised area of operation."