The main runway of Malta’s only airport was last week closed for traffic for 40 minutes to cater for a private air display during a wedding party between two Maltese Ryanair pilots.

No air traffic was disrupted, and the other airport runway remained opened, but the decision to forge ahead with such a measure sparked disbelief.

The civil aviation authorities decided to divert all air traffic onto the smaller runway at MIA, as they wanted to restrict traffic over Mġarr, where the wedding party was held.

It is not uncommon for take-offs and landings to be diverted from one runway to the other during the summer season, especially because of the launch of petards connected to village feasts in the vicinity of the airport, but the latest closure took airport officials by surprise.

When contacted, a spokesman for Malta Air Traffic Services Ltd, the State agency responsible for air traffic control, confirmed the partial closure. However, the company distanced itself from the decision, stating it was implementing an order from the Civil Aviation Department.

“I do confirm that an air display took place last Saturday, but Malta Air Traffic Services was not responsible for approving the mentioned activity,” a MATS spokesman said, distancing the company from this decision.

We were asked to issue the relevant order and operate accordingly

“The activity was all pre-planned, organised and approved by the Civil Aviation Directorate at Transport Malta. As the air navigation services provider, we were asked to issue the relevant order and operate accordingly.”

While assuming responsibility for the decision, the civil aviation authorities played down the issue, insisting that the airport continued functioning during the time, that the period of closure was short and that commercial activity during the restricted use of air space was minimal.

“Notices were issued to restrict flying in the area over the church between 17.50 and 18.30 for a display of approximately 15 minutes,” Transport Malta’s spokesman said.

“As an additional precaution, temporary restrictions were placed on runway 13-31,” which means that the main runway was closed for traffic.

The spokesman said TM made sure that the other runway was available at all times, avoiding a total shutdown of the airport.

Times of Malta is informed that MATS officials had objected to the closure of the runway to cater for a wedding. However, the officials were overruled by the government’s transport regulator.

The airport has two runways. The main one is 3,544 metres long and a shorter one, criss-crossing the other, normally used for less traffic.