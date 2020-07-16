Malta International Airport has launched a survey to gauge how Maltese

residents feel about taking to the skies again and visiting the airport for reasons

other than travelling.

The short, anonymous survey consists of 12 questions split into three sections, and should take participants no longer than eight minutes to complete.

While the questions in the opening section seek to garner an understanding of

the local public’s future travel and airport visit intentions, the second section

centres on how likely health and safety measures in place are to influence these

intentions.

Malta International Airport said it is running this survey as part of its commitment to restoring consumer confidence in travel by providing a safe airport environment

at every point of the terminal building.

The airport has already put in place a set of comprehensive health and safety measures which include the installation of nine thermal cameras, the reorganisation of the passenger journey to limit the crossing of paths of travellers and visitors, and the introduction of more rigorous cleaning schedules.

The company is giving Maltese residents the opportunity to give their feedback

with an aim to determine whether additional health and safety measures are

needed to make guests feel more at ease while travelling through or visiting

the airport.