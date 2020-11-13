A man, arrested last week as the suspect behind a series of thefts at the Malta International Airport was on Friday jailed four years and 11 months.

Joseph Buttigieg, 46, had admitted to the criminal charges when arraigned last week.

His arrest, at his Marsa home, took place two days after he first struck a jewellery store at the airport terminal, making off with some €6,000 worth of valuables from the shop’s display window.

Police reports, based on CCTV footage, claimed that the thief had made his get-away on a motorcycle.

Further investigations linked the suspect to another theft from another airport shop on October 30.

On November 2, the same suspect had allegedly targeted the airport petrol station, making off with an iPad, a tablet and other items.

A second botched attempt at the petrol station took place on November 4.

Investigators managed to track down the suspect, arresting him at his residence where police also discovered items related to the thefts.

The man was arraigned on November 5, pleading guilty to the thefts, the attempted theft, as well as relapsing and breaching a suspended sentence.

Judgment had been postponed to Friday when the court jailed the man four years for the thefts and 11 months for breaching a suspended sentence and relapsing.

Inspectors Saviour Baldachhino and Karl Roberts prosecuted. Lawyer Martha Mifsud was legal aid counsel.