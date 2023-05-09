More than 700,000 passengers made their way through Malta International Airport in April, marking an increase of 8.4 per cent over 2019 levels.

The 708,388 passenger movements registered that month were aided by the launch of the airport’s new summer schedule and the Easter holidays, MIA said in a statement.

Easter weekend – April 7 to 10 – was the month’s busiest weekend as 98,449 passengers passed through the airport’s doors.

April’s positive traffic result was registered on the back of an increase of 6.8% over 2019 in the seat capacity deployed on flights to and from Malta and a strong seat load factor (SLF) of 84.6%.

The airport said the top driver of passenger traffic for the month was the Italian market, followed by the United Kingdom, France and Germany. Following a six-month absence from the leaderboard, Spain once again ranked fifth.

The Spanish market’s improved performance largely stemmed from the resumption of flights to Seville and Valencia together with increased flight frequencies on the Barcelona route as part of the airport’s summer schedule.