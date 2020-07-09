Traffic through Malta International Airport in the first half of 2020 totalled 1,017,850 passenger movements, translating into a drop of 68.7% over the same comparable period last year.



The year was off to a strong start, with the months of January and February registering double-digit growth of 14.2% and 17.3% respectively.



However, diminishing demand for air travel resulting from COVID-19 observed at the beginning of March followed by the coming into effect of a travel ban closer to the end of the month, ushered in a most challenging quarter for the airport.



During the second quarter, just over 8,700 passengers arrived in Malta or left the island on one of 311 humanitarian flights operated as commercial air traffic stood still. 3,348 passenger movements of this total were registered in June.



“The way ahead remains fraught with challenges, but we enter this restart period with determination to continue working with all our stakeholders on boosting passenger confidence and gradually restoring our air connectivity over the coming years, which will be critical in supporting the island’s economic recovery,” CEO Alan Borg said.



Since announcing its first 17 airport connections for the summer season in June, MIA has regularly updated its flight schedule to reflect the most recent developments.



At present, this schedule offers direct flights to 49 airports in 13 European countries, with more connections expected to be added in the coming days as the arport continues to rebuild its route network.



