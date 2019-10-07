More than 762,000 people passed through the Malta International Airport in September, official figures have shown.

September was off to a busy start at Malta International Airport, registering just over 28,800 passenger movements on the first day. By the end of September, the airport team had welcomed 762,361 passengers, translating into an increase of 7.8 per cent over the same month last year.

Aircraft movements were also up by 6.5 per cent, while seat capacity registered an increase of 7.3 per cent. Registering a marginal improvement of 0.3 pp over the same month last year, seat load factor (SLF) stood at 86.2 per cent.

Malta International Airport’s most popular markets for the month were the United Kingdom (+1.8 per cent), Italy (+4.5 per cent), Germany (+25.5 per cent), France (-1.0 per cent) and Spain (+2.5 per cent). Cumulatively, these five markets contributed more than 500,000 passenger movements to September’s total traffic.

September also saw Malta International Airport launch its last new route for the summer season, when it welcomed the first flight from Cairo.