Malta International Airport welcomed the government’s decision to reopen the airport on July 1.

It said in a statement that while the initial flight schedule would be limited to a number of selected markets, the reopening constituted a first important step towards the recovery of the local aviation industry and tourism sector.

The company felt it was its obligation to continue prioritising the health and safety of airport guests and employees, and giving travellers peace of mind as they passed through the airport.

To this end, in close collaboration with the relevant government authorities, MIA was in the process of re-evaluating the passenger journey and introducing mitigating measures at each passenger touchpoint.



While promising to continue doing its utmost to ensure that airport guests could enjoy safe and pleasant travels, the airport appealed to prospective travellers for cooperation in maintaining a safe environment at all times.