Updated 11.30am, adds Malta Air Traffic Services comment, reopening of runway

The airport’s primary runway has been reopened after it was closed as a result of an incident involving a light aircraft at 8.45am.

It is understood that assistance was requested after the aircraft’s front tyre was damaged.

The two passengers on board the aircraft were not injured.

Malta Air Traffic Services said the aircraft, registration number 9HAEX, swerved off onto the grass upon landing on runway 31. Operations were shifted to runway 23/05 with minimal disruption.

MIA said that no significant disruptions to the airport’s flight schedule were experienced during the closure of the main runway.

It thanked the Rescue and Firefighting Services team and all the relevant stakeholders for their contribution in bringing airport operations back to normal swiftly.

An investigation into what caused the incident is currently underway, MIA said.