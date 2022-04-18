The agreement drawn up by state authorities for the relocation of a Ħal Far model plane airstrip to a site off Wied Żnuber acknowledges the new area’s “close proximity to the Natura 2000 site”.

According to the document, obtained by Times of Malta through a Freedom of Information request, the Ħal Far Model Flying Association is being relocated from a 12,300 square metre to a 44,400 square metre area – nearly four times its size.

The relocation was triggered because the current Ħal Far Model Flying Association base is in the vicinity of several other sites that are being developed for industrial purpose, the agreement reads.

INDIS Malta, which is responsible for the administration of government-owned industrial parks and related facilities, identified an alternative site that currently forms part of its property portfolio, and which is in close proximity to a Natura 2000 site.

The so-called ‘heads of agreement’ was signed by INDIS Malta, SportMalta, the Lands Authority and the Model Flying Association on February 12, days after a group of farmers met Times of Malta to voice concern over plans for the model aircraft airstrip.

Times of Malta first ran the story on February 13, with the government saying in a statement published later that day that the move would allow for the building of a car-racing track.

INDIS will provide technical support for the relocation and €350,000 over a period of one year to cover the costs of the move.

The government had said the development included “minimum interventions in accordance with permits issued by the Planning Authority”.

It seems, according to the agreement, that permits for the new airstrip will be sought through a Development Notification Order: “provided that in the event that the necessary permits are not obtained by INDIS through a DNO, the land will be immediately released for HFMFA to go forward with a full development application”.

'Project right next to nesting ground for vulnerable birds'

Prime Minister Robert Abela has meanwhile claimed “there will be no development in Wied Żnuber”, however, the airstrip is being planned for a stretch of land off the valley right next to a nesting ground for vulnerable seabirds that are sensitive to sound and light.

The area is, in fact, situated between a strip of factories and cliffs that are home to colonies of shearwaters and seagulls.

Following the declaration by Abela, Għaqda Storja u Kultura Birżebbuġa and Moviment Graffitti had called on the PM to categorically state that the airstrip will not be built there.

Eventually, ahead of the general election in March, PN and ADPD candidates contesting the fifth district had agreed with eNGOs that the site should be designated as an outside development zone area.

However, all Labour candidates, on the other hand, had skirted the yes/no question.

The alarm about the airstrip was initially raised by a group of farmers after INDIS officials turned up accompanied by representatives of an airplane model association.

Concern was also voiced by the Birżebbuġa Local Council, a group of Birżebbuġa residents and 16 other NGOs, including BirdLife Malta and Din l-Art Ħelwa.

