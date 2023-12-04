The members of the Association of International Women in Malta (AIWM) transformed the ballroom of the InterContinental into a magical Christmas wonderland and raised record funds for Fondazzjoni Sebħ.

The International Christmas Fair held on Sunday, November 19 and kindly hosted by the InterContinental Hotel Malta, drew crowds of people looking for Christmas bargains and festive fun. Proceeds from the fair which were in excess of €14,000 go to Fondazzjoni Sebħ, which provides residential and community outreach services to vulnerable women, youths and children.

Father Christmas opened the fair and visitors were treated to creative workshops, Line Dancing by Silver Boots, Greek dancers swirling, festive music and a fun filled day of festivities. Children met with Father Christmas or painted in the creative corner while the adults got to shop from an amazing selection of goods made by local artisans, delicious baked treats, preloved items and many more goodies. Shouts of joy could be heard from those trying their luck at many of the tombolas and raffles held throughout the day. The grand raffle drew the crowds and William Mohan was delighted to win the top prize of a €500 voucher for Sicilia Outlet Village.

The AIWM wishes to thank the many sponsors who generously supported the fair (https://www.aiwmalta.com/christmasfair) and the members of the association who worked tirelessly to create another successful event and raise record funds for Fondazzjoni Sebħ.

Fondazzjoni Sebħ thanked the AIWM members and announced “We are thrilled with the impressive outcome of this fair. We sincerely thank the AIWM for organising this fair with such passion and energy. Your love and altruism shines through your actions! Thank you also goes to all those who supported this event and contributed in any way. On behalf of the women and children we work with, we are really grateful. Your support motivates us to continue giving them the best that they undoubtedly deserve”.

For more details and information visit www.aiwmalta.com.