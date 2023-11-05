The Association of International Women in Malta (AIWM) is holding an International Christmas Fair on November 19 at the InterContinental Malta, St Julian’s.

AIWM gathers women of all ages and nationalities to celebrate their different cultures and perspectives as friends.

Through the annual Christmas fair, they raise funds for a charitable cause. This year, all proceeds will go towards Fondazzjoni Sebħ.

Highlights include Christmas gifts by local artisans; raffle prizes, including a €500 voucher for Sicilia Outlets, luxury hotel trips, restaurant vouchers and a flight around Malta; a variety of home-made treats and baked goods, prepared by AIWM members; and live performances, including music and dance. Children and adults will also have the chance to meet Santa Claus.

Entrance to the event, taking place from 10am to 5pm, is free.

More information about Fondazzjoni Sebħ is available at https://sebh.mt and about AIWM at www.aiwmalta.com.

For more information about raffle tickets, the International Christmas Fair or AIWM, e-mail aiwmchristmasfair@gmail.com.