Atalanta head to Ajax with a slender advantage ahead of Wednesday’s showdown for a place in the Champions League last 16 on the final day of group action.
Gian Piero Gasperini’s Atalanta sit second behind Group D winners Liverpool and one point ahead of third-placed Ajax, and need to avoid defeat in Amsterdam to book their place in the knockout stages for the second consecutive year.
Four-time European champions Ajax — last winners in 1995 — must win to ensure their passage after missing out last season.
The encounter at the Johan Cruyff Arena features two teams who drew 2-2 in Bergamo on matchday two, when Atalanta came back from two goals down thanks to a Duvan Zapata brace.
“We have the advantage of going to Amsterdam with the possibility of qualifying with a draw,” said Gasperini after a disappointing 1-1 home draw with Danish side Midtjylland last time out.
