Erik ten Hag is the strong favourite to be named Manchester United’s next full-time manager, dealing a crushing blow to the dreams of embattled Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino, according to British media reports on Thursday.

Both the BBC and the Daily Mail claim the 52-year-old Ajax manager is seen as fitting the profile the United board want for the man who they hope will restore the glory days the club enjoyed under Alex Ferguson.

The Mail says United held talks with Ajax – whose chief executive is former United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar – at the end of last week about the conditions under which Ten Hag can leave.

His contract is up at the end of next season and would cost United around £1.6 million ($2.1 million) to prise him away whereas PSG might demand a far larger sum for Pochettino to leave.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta